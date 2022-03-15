Why I Can’t Live A Glamorous Lifestyles Like Ronaldo, Neymar

Liverpool forward, Sadio Mane has revealed that he can’t allow himself to live a glamorous lifestyles like Manchester United’s Cristiano Ronaldo and Paris Saint-Germain’s Neymar.

Mane said that his modest and humble characteristics are just enough for him as someone who grew up in one of the small towns in Africa.

Mane spoke about a number of topics, including his lifestyle in an interview with L’Equipe where he rejected being compared to the likes of Ronaldo and Neymar.

Ronaldo recently became the most-followed person on Instagram and Sadio Mane said he is one of the Portuguese followers on social media.

However, the Liverpool man insisted he has no interest in living the same life as the Portuguese phenom.

Asked if he could copy the lifestyles of Ronaldo and Neymar, he replied: “No! I follow them on social media and that’s enough for me.

“I love their extraordinary life, but that life is not made for me.

“The main thing is not to change, and I don’t think…