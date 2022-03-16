2022 W/Cup Playoff: CAF Approves Baba Yara Stadium, Kumasi For Ghana Vs Nigeria First Leg Clash

The Confederation of African Football (CAF) has approved the Baba Yara Sports Stadium, Kumasi for the first leg of the 2022 FIFA World Cup playoff between Ghana and Nigeria, reports Completesports.com.

The game was initially scheduled for the Cape Coast Sports Stadium but has now been relocated due to the poor state of the pitch.

The approval comes after a CAF Licensing Inspector visited the Baba Yara Sports Stadium last Sunday to inspect the facility.

In a letter signed by CAF Development Officer, Raul Chipenda and sent to the General Secretary of the Ghana Football Association, Prosper Harrison Addo, Esq. and copied to FIFA, CAF stated that:

“Reference to the CAF stadium inspection conducted to Baba Yara Sports Stadium (Kumasi) for the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 African qualifiers playoff round match, Ghana Vs. Nigeria scheduled for the 25th of March 2022, following the analysis of the report we have taken the following decision:

“Grant a one-match approval for the use of…