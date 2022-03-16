2022 WCQ:’What Black Stars Must Do To Nigeria In First Leg’ —Ex-Ghana International

Former Ghana international goalkeeper William Amamoo has advised the Black Stars on what their target should be in the first leg of the 2022 World Cup qualifiers in Cape Coast against Nigeria.

The Black Stars will host their bitter rivals on March 25 as they look to qualify for this year’s World Cup in Qatar.

The four-time AFCON champions failed to qualify for the last edition in Russia.

And Amamoo, who played for the Black Stars between 2008 and 2010, believes a heavy win against the Eagles in the first leg, would make qualification much easier.

“Ghana must beat Nigeria heavily here in Ghana in the first leg to make the second in Nigeria a mere formality just as we did in 2014 against Egypt when we beat them 6-1 here before the second game in Cairo,” the 36-year-old goalkeeper told Accra-based radio station Top FM, monitored by ghanasoccernet.com.

The Black Stars will go into the two legged tie as underdogs, no thanks to their poor outing at this year’s AFCON.

In a…



