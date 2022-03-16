Black Stars Players To Arrive Camp Sunday

Black Stars of Ghana players invited for this month’s 2022 World Cup qualifying play-offs with Nigeria will start arriving in the country on Sunday March 20.

This is according to top Ghanaian football website, ghanasoccernet.com.

The Ghana FA is yet to announce the squad for the doubleheader with just a few days for the team to open camp.

Black Stars interim coach Otto Addo has already submitted the squad to the Ghana Football Association for review.

Also Read: Exclusive: 2022 WCQ Playoff: Beware Of Black Stars Antics –Garba Warns Eguavoen, Eagles

The squad is dominated by players who featured at the 2021 Africa Cup of Nations in Cameroon.

It is gathered that the Black Stars will officially open camp on Monday March 21, 2022 in Cape Coast.

The four-time AFCON winners will host Nigeria on March 25 in the first leg at the Cape Coast Sports Stadium.

The second leg comes off four days time inside the Moshood Abiola Stadium, Abuja.

Betway.Com: Bet Anywhere, Anytime, 100% First…