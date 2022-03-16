Ghana Coach Addo Picks 27 Players For Super Eagles Double-Header

Black Stars interim head coach Otto Addo is expected to name a 27-man squad for the 2022 FIFA World Cup playoff against the Super Eagles of Nigeria.

According to a report in GHANAsoccernet.com , Addo and his assistants have settled for 27 players for the qualifiers after intense scouting.

The technical handlers are inviting four goalkeepers, eight defenders, 10 midfielders and five strikers for the double-header.

Only three debutants have been handed call-ups to face the Super Eagles.

Ghana will host the first leg at the Cape Coast Stadium on March 25.

The reverse fixture will take place at Moshood Abiola Stadium, Abuja four days later.

