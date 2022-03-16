How I Tried To Convince Agbonlahor To Represent Nigeria

Super Eagles interim coach, Augustine Eguavoen has opened up on how he tried to convinced former Aston Villa striker, Gabriel Agbonlahor to represent Nigeria ahead of the Three Lions of England.

Eguavoen made this known in an interview with Elegbete TV Sports, where he said that Agbonlahor, who was in top form at the time snubbed him in 2006, during his (Eguavoen) first stint as interim boss of the national team.

Recall that Agbonlahor, who was born in Birmingham, was eligible to wear the colours of the Super Eagles as well as England and Scotland.

Eguavoen, who took the Super Eagles to the last Africa Cup of Nations in Cameroon where the team crashed out in the last 16 to Tunisia, said he was asked why he wanted to see Agbonlahor, and after explaining himself to the club’s officials, they said, “okay they’ll get back to me.

“When Agbonlahor was in Aston Villa, I went to England, I tried to reach him on the phone before going to Villa because it’s not a place you just…