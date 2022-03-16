Igboun’s Contract With Nizhny Novgorod On Hold Over Russia-Ukraine War

Former Nigeria striker, Sylvester Igboun, has suspended his contract with Russian side Nizhny Novgorod due to the ongoing Russia-Ukraine conflict.

A report on Championat.com, revealed that Igboun who just joined Nizhny Novgorod in February 2022 from Dynamo Moscow where he had been since 2019, currently has his new contract put on hold because of tension in the country.

On the 7th of March 2022, FIFA allowed the organisers of the Russian Premier League to suspend footballers’ contracts due to the crisis in Ukraine.

Igbou (a.k.a.: Sly) has made 14 appearances in all competitions for Nizhny Novgorod so far this season, and with one goal to his name scored in a Russian Cup game.

The 31 year old made six appearances for the Super Eagles in 2015.

Nizhny Novgorod which was founded in 2015 just made it’s debut in the Russian Premier League in the ongoing 2021/22 season after being promoted from the FNL – the Russian second tier league.

By Toju Sote

Betway.Com: Bet Anywhere,…