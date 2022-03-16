Ipswich Town Coach McKenna Relishes Veteran Aluko’s Positive Impact

Ipswich Town coach, Kieran McKenna, has heaped praises on former Super Eagles forward, Sone Aluko, for being resourceful for the English League One side in different ways.

Aluko, 33, has put up some great performances for the Blues since he was signed as a free agent in the summer of last year. The former Hull City winger has played 31 games for the club in all competitions so far this term, netting three goals and one assist.

McKenna also hails Aluko’s mentorship role to the younger players, as well as his contributions on and off the pitch.

“I can’t speak highly enough of him as a person really, around the place,” McKenna is quoted as saying in a report by Eadt.co.uk.

“He’s great with the younger players, he mentors, he speaks, he gives advice but he never sticks it in your face, he doesn’t go around telling everybody he’s played in the Premier League.

“But he’s there for advice whenever people need it, he has a quiet word in his own way whenever it is…