Liverpool Cruise Past Arsenal, Cut Gap In Title Race

Liverpool moved to within a point of Manchester City as they overcame a tough first-half to beat Arsenal 2-0 at the Emirates.

The Gunners went toe-to-toe with the visitors in the opening 45 minutes, full of confidence after a run of five straight win that has taken them into fourth.

But Liverpool’s class showed after they break as they took control, first through Diogo Jota and then Roberto Firmino, as they earned a ninth Premier League win in a row.

There was no sign of the kind of late heroics Arsenal produced against Wolves at the Emirates last month, though Martinelli went close to getting the goal his performance deserved as he curled a shot inches wide of the far corner.

With Liverpool and City meeting next month at the Etihad, both sides have their title destiny in their own hands.

