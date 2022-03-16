Origi, Minamino Destined To Leave Anfield –Klopp

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp has predicted that several players will leave the club in the summer.

The Reds are likely to go through a mini refresh of their squad, as fringe players look to find teams that can offer them more game time.

The likes of Divock Origi and Takumi Minamino are among those who are nearly certain to leave, after struggling for regular action this term.

“It is incredibly hard for [Origi] and for me as well [for him not to play] because it is really tough these kind of things,” Klopp told Sky Sports.

“Taki Minamino [the same, as he] is in an incredible moment.

“It is unlikely with the size of the squad that we now stay exactly like this together.

“For sure, some of the players do not play often enough for their own understanding and we will see what will come in the summer and find solutions for those situations.

“But the core of the group has to stay together. There is no doubt about that.”

Betway.Com: Bet Anywhere, Anytime, 100%…