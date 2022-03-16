Osimhen’s Quality At Napoli Is Unquestionable –Cassano

Former Italy striker, Antonio Cassano has revealed that he had doubts about Super Eagles Osimhen’s quality when he came to the Serie A, but he’s been proven wrong game after game with Napoli.

Recall that the Nigerian international netted a brace in Napoli’s 2-1 away win over Hellas Verona at the weekend.

However, Cassano stated this while speaking on Bobo TV via Tutto Napoli.

“The header scored by Osimhen is incredible, it looked like a missile.

”Napoli went to a tremendous stadium and played a great match as a great team that wants to stay connected to the others. Juventus suffered more with Sampdoria than Napoli with Hellas.

“Osimhen? I did not believe in his potential, I had many doubts and instead with the passing of the games, I can say that I realized that he can become a top player in the world,” Cassano said.

Betway.Com: Bet Anywhere, Anytime, 100% First Time Deposit.

Copyright © 2021 Completesports.com All rights reserved. The information contained…