Start Shopping For New Manager -Schmeichel Tells Man United

Former Manchester United goalkeeper, Peter Schmeichel has advised the Red Devils management to start focusing on appointing new manager ahead of next season.

Schmeichel made this known in a chat with BBC Radio 5 Live after United’s elimination from the Champions League.

Ralf Rangnick is United’s interim boss until the end of the season. Paris St-Germain boss Mauricio Pochettino and Ajax’s Erik ten Hag remain the frontrunners for the post.

“Finding and giving a new manager a job is the priority,” Schmeichel told BBC Radio 5 Live.

“There is an opportunity and there is some hope to cling on to that getting that right can take the club in the right direction.

“I think top managers, of course they want to win, but they also see great potential.

“You can come in c change things, you can bring players in. It’s not like you have this team that is already working.

“I think the best managers in the world will relish a challenge like this. Everyone who is not at…