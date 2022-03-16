Villarreal Ready To Prove Quality Against Juventus

Villarreal manager Unai Emery is confident the Yellow Submarine can beat Juventus in their Champions League fixture.

The LaLiga side will face the former champions in the second leg Round of 16 encounter in Turin on Wednesday (today).

“We proved that we are able to compete and react, equalized in the first leg, showing our quality,” said Emery in his press conference.

Read Also: UCL: Atletico Madrid Knocked Out Manchester United

“That does not change the fact Juventus are one of the candidates to win the Champions League, for their history and what they represent. We want to have our say and try to prove we deserve to be here. We come to Turin intent on being protagonists.

“Without the away goals rule, I think more ties will go to extra time, so we are preparing for that eventuality. Juve are the favourites in front of their fans, they hardly ever lose and have a strong defence, plus individuals who can make the difference.

“We have to keep the ball well so that…