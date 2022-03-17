2022 W/C Playoffs: Eguavoen Reveals Why Ejuke Was Snubbed For Ghana Games

Nigeria coach Augustine Eguavoen has explained his decision not to invite Chidera Ejuke for this month’s 2022 FIFA World Cup playoffs against eternal rivals Ghana.

Ejuke was in Nigeria’s squad to the 2021 Africa Cup of Nations in Cameroon, but was omitted from the list for the two-legged qualifiers against the Black Stars.

Instead, Eguavoen called up the likes of Ademola Lookman, Emmanuel Dennis, Moses Simon and Samuel Chukwueze.

As his exclusion continues to generate debate, Eguavoen opened up on why snubbed the winger for the African classic.

“I’ve spoken to most of them one after the other. The best position and then another alternative position,” Eguavoen said in an interview with Elegbete TV.

”Now as at today, on the left side which Ejuke said is his best position… I’ve seen Ejuke. I still hold him close to my heart. Now we’ve given an opportunity to Ademola Lookman and then we have Moses Simon.

“On the right side, Dennis has come back and then…