2022 WCQ: Black Stars To Start Training In Kumasi on Tuesday

Black Stars will start training in Kumasi on Tuesday, March 22, 2022, for the first leg of their 2022 FIFA World Cup qualifying playoff against Nigeria, according to ghanasoccernet.com.

The team will arrive in the capital of the Ashanti Region on Tuesday and will commence training immediately.

Players are expected to start arriving this weekend after playing for their respective clubs. By Monday evening, Black Stars should have a full house.

Ghanaians have no idea which players have been invited by the Black Stars technical team headed by Otto Addo with the Ghana Football Association defending the shocking decision.

However, the invited players have assured Otto Addo of their availability and should be present when training officially commence on Tuesday.

They will train for three days with Otto Addo and his team including Mas-Ud Didi Dramani, George Boateng and technical advisor Chris Hughton.

Black Stars have certainly been boosted by the announcement of Baba Yara Stadium…