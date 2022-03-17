Barca Can Overcome Galatasaray –Xavi

Barcelona coach Xavi says he’s confident the team will overcome Galatasaray in the second leg of the Europa League.

Barcelona have to win in Turkey if they want to reach the quarterfinal of the Europa League after a goalless draw against Galatasaray in the first leg at Camp Nou last week.

“It’s a final,” coach Xavi said. “We cannot slip up, it’s all or nothing. We need more intensity than the first leg. I did not like the first half. We were better in the second half but not clinical.

“Against Osasuna, we killed the game off early because we had intensity and quick ball circulation and it needs to be the same tomorrow.

“We didn’t do our homework last week and now we have to win away at a tough stadium, with fans that really support the team, some of the best in Europe. It’s the same situation as against Napoli.”

On the pressure of having to get a result, Xavi said: “I like it. I am competitive, a winner. So are the players. These are the situations we…