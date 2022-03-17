Brume Eyes Historic Medal As World Indoor Championships Begin T

Olympics long jump bronze medallist Ese Brume is seeking to become only the third Nigerian athlete to win medals in all three global athletics championships including the Olympics.

Brume, who will be competing in her first World indoor championships has won medals at the World outdoor championships (bronze in 2019) and the Olympics (bronze in Tokyo) and is now hoping to join Glory Alozie and the late Sunday Bada as athletes who have won medals at the world athletics championships indoors and out as well as the Olympics.

Alozie won silver at the World Indoor championships in 1999 in Maebashi (60m hurdles) and at the outdoor version later that year in Seville Spain (100m hurdles) before going to win another silver medal at the Olympics and in the process became the first Nigerian to win medals in all three global sporting fiesta.

Bada followed suit a few days later after helping the men’s 4x400m relay team to win gold at the Sydney Olympics in 2000 to add to the three World Indoor…