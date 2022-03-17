Defending Champions Chelsea Look To March On

Chelsea will hope to reach the UEFA Champions League quarter-finals when they take on Lille in the Round of 16 second leg on Wednesday night.

There is a lot of uncertainty at Chelsea at the moment, with the club facing a change of ownership, while the capital giants have been hit with a number of restrictions due to the UK government sanctions against current owner Roman Abramovich.

Before the sanctions against Abramovich and subsequent impact on his beloved Chelsea dominated the talk around Stamford Bridge, Thomas Tuchel’s side dazzled under the bright lights of Europe to put one foot firmly in the quarter-finals of Europe’s elite tournament.

The Blues claimed a healthy 2-0 lead in the first leg at Stamford Bridge and will once again aim to do their talking on the pitch amid the unprecedented circumstances off it.

Head coach Thomas Tuchel and his players can only control matters on the field, though, and the Blues put their issues aside on Sunday evening to record a…