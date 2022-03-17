It Will Be Difficult To Beat Liverpool –Arteta Speaks Ahead Tonight’s Game

The city of London will literally be on standstill as Arsenal welcome Liverpool at the Emirates Stadium in blockbuster Premier League clash today (Wednesday).

This fixture could have major repercussions in the race for the league title as well as the battle for the Champions League spots.

However, Gunners coach, Mikel Arteta believes there is still a significant gap between Arsenal and the Premier League’s title contenders but says the club are finally shaking off years of “feeling sorry for ourselves”.

Arteta said a win over Liverpool would provide “another click and another boost in confidence” for his team.

“Beating Liverpool with the way they are playing today is extremely difficult and we are aware of that,” he continued.

“But if we get to the game with the belief and understanding of doing what we can do, the game is there for the taking.”

Arsenal have built up crucial momentum, having won each of their last five Premier League fixtures. The Gunners…