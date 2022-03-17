Manchester United Want Tuchel As New Manager

Manchester United reportedly want Chelsea boss Thomas Tuchel as their new manager.

The Red Devils want to make the appointment before the end of the season.

Sanctions against Chelsea owner Roman Abramovich has put Tuchel’s future in doubt, but he has rubbished talk of an exit from the European champions.

Manchester United are keeping a close eye on happenings around Stamford Bridge amid their manager search.

According to the Daily Star, Tuchel is the club’s favourite candidate and they want the appointment in place before the end of the current campaign.

The report adds that Mauricio Pochettino and Erik ten Hag’s recent Champions League eliminations with Paris Saint-Germain and Ajax respectively have seen Tuchel move up the list, and there is “genuine hope” that Man United can convince the ex-Borussia Dortmund coach to take over from Ralf Rangnick.

Tuchel is under…