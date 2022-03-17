Nigeria, Ghana Battle For A Place At The World Cup

In an afternoon of high drama at Ohene Djan Stadium, Sulley Muntari delivered an excellent cross to the 18-yard box 8 minutes to the stoppage time. The energetic Junior Agogo picked up the cross and managed to squeeze a shot past Nigerian goalkeeper Austin Ejide.

It was a tense-filled game at the quarter-final of the 2008 Africa Cup Of Nations. The Super Eagles had taken the lead in the 34 minutes with Yakubu Aiyegbeni’s penalty. However, just at the stroke of halftime, Black Stars talisman Michael Essien restored parity with an excellent header.

Super Eagles and Black Stars will reignite their age-long rivalry in a much-anticipated FIFA World Cup qualifiers playoff this March.

NFF’s spokesperson, Ademola Olajire, has described the playoff that would determine which team advances to the 2022 FIFA World Cup billed at Qatar from November 21 to December 18, 2022, as “potentially explosive.”

Football fans in Nigeria can look forward to the first leg of this classic rivalry on…