OBN Basketball Academy Sends Three Players To US On Scholarship

By
Headliners
-
1


Three young basketball players Joseph Nnamuchi, Iceson Ehijator and Demba Jawo who hails from Gambia, have bagged scholarships to study and play the game in the United States of America all thanks to Organized Basketball Network (OBN).

This was announced at a press conference held at the OBN Academy, Ajah, Lagos, on Tuesday.

1xBit

Present at the press conference were founder and CEO of OBN Academy and former NBA Star Obinna Okezie, his wife Noella Ekezie, the three awardees and some coaches at the academy.
671296C9 1CFB 44CA 9371 F4264B3C4FAA

According to Ekezie, the awardees would be schooling at the Archdiocese of Louisville Desales High School, Kentucky, USA.

COMPLETE SPORTS MTN

He disclosed that while the duo of Ehijator and Nnamuchi bagged a three-year scholarship, Jawo earned a two-year scholarship.

Speaking at the event, Ekezie said: “Our academy goal is to develop the best young basketball players in Nigeria and Africa. We give them the opportunity to esrm scholarship to US high schools and eventually US colleges to play…



Source: Complete Sports

Get the Latest Business Tenders and Contracts Information

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR