OBN Basketball Academy Sends Three Players To US On Scholarship

Three young basketball players Joseph Nnamuchi, Iceson Ehijator and Demba Jawo who hails from Gambia, have bagged scholarships to study and play the game in the United States of America all thanks to Organized Basketball Network (OBN).

This was announced at a press conference held at the OBN Academy, Ajah, Lagos, on Tuesday.

Present at the press conference were founder and CEO of OBN Academy and former NBA Star Obinna Okezie, his wife Noella Ekezie, the three awardees and some coaches at the academy.



According to Ekezie, the awardees would be schooling at the Archdiocese of Louisville Desales High School, Kentucky, USA.

He disclosed that while the duo of Ehijator and Nnamuchi bagged a three-year scholarship, Jawo earned a two-year scholarship.

Speaking at the event, Ekezie said: “Our academy goal is to develop the best young basketball players in Nigeria and Africa. We give them the opportunity to esrm scholarship to US high schools and eventually US colleges to play…