Olise Named In France U-21 Squad

Crystal Palace winger Michael Olise has been named in France’s Under-21 squad ahead of their games against Faroe Island and Northern Ireland.

Palace confirmed Olise’s call-up on their website on Thursday.

Olise will link-up with France at Under-21 level for the first time in his career after a sensational season so far with Palace.

Since arriving in summer, Olise has scored four goals and earned seven assists from 25 appearances, winning the club’s Player of the Month award twice.

The 19-year-old will be in contention to face the Faroe Islands on March 24th and Northern Ireland on March 28th.

His current international experience comes from a spell with France Under-18s, with whom he played twice.

However, he is eligible to represent the French senior national team, England, Nigeria and Algeria.

