Omeruo Doubtful For Super Eagles Vs Ghana Double-Header

Nigeria defender Kenneth Omeruo is an injury doubt for the 2022 FIFA World Cup playoff against Ghana next week, Completesports.com reports.

Omeruo, 28, has missed Leganes last four league games due to groin injury.

The centre-back’s last appearance for the Cucumber Growers was against Real Zaragoza on March 11.

The former Standard Liege defender is also expected to miss Leganes home clash against Sporting Gijon on Sunday.

“Omeruo’s case, Nigeria has already called him up but his groin problems could keep him out of the national team. In this scenario, he could also be absent against Las Palmas precisely because of these physical problems,”reads a report in as.com.

Read Also: 2022 WCQ Playoffs: Toro Wants Super Eagles To Go For Victory In Ghana

His absence will be a huge blow for the Super Eagles who are hoping to qualify for the World Cup in Qatar later this year.

Vice-captain William Troost-Ekong has struggled for game time at Premier League club…