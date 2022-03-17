Pogba Home Burgled During Man United vs Atletico Madrid

Paul Pogba has revealed his home was burgled during Manchester United’s Champions League game against Atletico Madrid on Tuesday.

Pogba came on after 67 minutes as the Spanish champions won 1-0 to progress 2-1 on aggregate.

Reacting to the incident Pogba said:”our family’s worst nightmare was realised when our home was broken into … while our babies were sleeping in their bedroom.”

The family’s nanny was at home at the time and Pogba has offered a reward to “anyone who has a clue to help us”.

Pogba whose two children are aged three and one, added:”My wife and I rushed home not knowing if our children were safe and unharmed.

“As a father there is no feeling worse in this world than not being able to protect your children and I sincerely hope that no-one ever has to feel what I felt last night.”

