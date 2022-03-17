Rangers Lose To Red Star, Qualify For Europa Quarter-finals

Joe Aribo made a return to action for Rangers who advanced into the quarter-finals of the Europa League despite losing 2-1 to Red Star Belgrade on Thursday.

Rangers qualify for the last eight 4-2 on aggregate after winning the first leg 3-0 at Ibrox.

Aribo missed Rangers’ last game against Dundee United at the weekend with a knock but recovered in time for the reverse fixture in Serbia.

Also Read: El Clasico: Benzema Doubtful For Real Madrid vs Barcelona

Also in action for Rangers were Leon Balogun and Calvin Bassey who played for 90 minutes while Aribo was replaced in the 68th minute.

Mirko Ivanic opened scoring for Red Star in the 10th minute but Ryan Kent drew Rangers level on 56 minutes.

Substitute Ben Nabouhane scored a 93rd minute penalty to put Red Star 2-1 ahead but it was too little too late.

And in the Europa Conference League, Leicester advanced into the quarter-finals despite losing 2-1 to home side Rennes.

Leicester edged Rennes 3-2 on aggregate after the first…