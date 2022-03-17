Super Eagles To Lodge At Wells Carlton Hotel And Apartments Ahead Kumasi Trip

Ahead of the Nigeria versus Ghana 2022/World Cup qualifying playoffs first leg in Kumasi, the Nigeria Football Federation has intensified efforts in ensuring that the Super Eagles have maximum comfort and concentration to pick the world cup ticket, Completesports.com reports.

Part of the efforts is the relocation of the team’s usual Wuse Zone-7 camp to the posh The Well Carlton Hotel and Apartments in Asokoro in Abuja from March 21 2022.

“We want the team to be comfortable and be able to concentrate without disturbance from football fans and family and friends of the players. The Ghana match is a must win one and we are leaving no stone unturned to get the ticket to Qatar World Cup,” a top official told Completesports.com

“Nigeria flag has to be Nigeria flag has to be hoisted in Qatar as one the countries that qualified and we cannot allow…