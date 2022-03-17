Super Falcons To Face Canada In Double-Header Friendly

Reigning African champions Super Falcons of Nigeria will face Canada in a double-header international friendly in April, Completesports.com reports.

The friendly is organised to celebrate Canada’s triumph at the 2020 Olympic Games in Tokyo.

The first match will take place at BC Place, Vancouver on Friday, April 8.



The second friendly is billed for the Langford’s Stadium, Vancouver Island on Monday, April 11.

“We look forward to reconnecting with our Canadian fans on the west coast for these two home matches,” Bev Priestman, the Women’s National Team Head Coach told Canadasoccer.com.

“These two matches against Nigeria in Vancouver and Langford will also provide us with great experience as we continue to prepare for this summer’s qualifiers to both the FIFA World Cup and Olympic Games.”

The two friendlies will serve as part of Super Falcons’ preparations towards the 2022 Women’s…