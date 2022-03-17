Toro Wants Super Eagles To Go For Victory in Ghana

Former Secretary General of Nigeria Football Federation, Alhaji Sani Ahmed Toro has charged the Super Eagles to go for outright victory in the first leg of their World Cup qualifying match against Ghana in Kumasi on March 25, completesports.com report.

The Bauchi born administrator said Coach Austin Eguavoen and his team must brace up for the game of their lives in the first leg adding the outcome in Ghana will go a long in determining the eventual team that will qualify for the world cup in Qatar.

“Eguavoen must take charge of his team by taking responsibility for every decision that will get us the ticket to Qatar World Cup later this year. He has to try and beat Ghana in their home to make the second leg in Abuja mere formality.

Also Read: I’m Still Relevant To Super Eagles- Onazi Declares

“I think we have the players that are capable of beating the Black Stars of Ghana over the two legged game but the coaches must remove sentiment in their selection and must be apt in…