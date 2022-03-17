Villarreal Reach First UCL Quarter-finals In 13 Years

Samuel Chukwueze featured for Villarreal who stunned Juventus 3-0 away to progress into the quarter-finals of this season’s UEFA Champions League.

Villarreal advanced into the last eight 4-1 on aggregate after the first leg ended 1-1.

The last time the Spanish side got to the Champions League quarter-finals was in the 2008-2009 season.

Chukwueze came into the game on 64 minutes for Yeremi Pino.

After a tight contest, the deadlock was broken in the 78th minute through Gerard Moreno who converted from the penalty spot.

Villarreal doubled their lead in the 85th minute thanks to Pau Torres before Arnaut Danjuma converted another penalty in the 92nd minute.

In France reigning champions Chelsea came from a goal down to beat Lille 2-1 and progress 4-1 on aggregate.

Lille took the lead in the 38th minute after Burak Yilmaz scored from the penalty spot but three minutes into first half added time Christian…