Who Likely Leave And Who Is Likely Arrive This Summer?

As the 2021/22 season nears its conclusion, Barcelona’s intentions for the summer transfer market are picking up speed. The upcoming transfer window will be critical to continuing the club’s development under Xavi Hernandez, who has already accomplished a great deal in a short time, making the desire to bet on football among Barcelona fans. The summer transfer window is expected to be a busy one for Barcelona. In January, they stepped up their onslaught dramatically. There must be some money available for them to add more players and improve their team.

Who is expected to arrive this summer?

In the right-back position, Ajax Despite persistent reports linking him to a move to Barcelona, Noussair Mazraoui has played off the rumors. However, there has been conjecture that an agreement has been reached to bring Mazraoui to Camp Nou, but the player has denied this. The player stated, “I haven’t signed anything with Barcelona yet.” As far as I’m concerned, I’m not even…