AC Milan Ready To Challenge For Scudetto, Coppa Italia

Fikayo Tomori believes AC Milan can win the Scudetto and Coppa Italia this season.

AC Milan currently top the Serie A table with 63 points from 29 games, three points above second placed Napoli.

Stefano Pioli’s side are also in the semi-final of the Coppa Italia and Tomori wants the club to continue on their upward trajectory.

“We’ve had excellent results and we don’t want to stop,” Tomori is quoted by sempremilan.com

“We have to continue on this path and the way we approach matches is paying off.

“We hope to have something to celebrate at the end of the season.

“We are focused on ourselves and on what we want to do.

“We have a well defined strategy,we have followed it and it has brought is where we are.

“Now we have to insist and if possible,play with even more intensity and concentration, they will be fundamental elements.

“We proved in Naples,we know the way forward to get to where we…



