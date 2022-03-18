Bournemouth Boss Parker Raves About Solanke

Bournemouth head coach Scott Parker has praised forward Dominic Solanke’s for his impressive displays this season and urged him to improve even more.

Solanke has bagged 22 goals from 35 appearances in the Championship this season.

Bournemouth are second in the Championship with 66 points from 35 games.

After the 1-1draw with Reading, Solanke told the Daily Echo that he was loving his football and looked forward to leading the line for the rest of the campaign.

Reacting to Solanke’s statement Bournemouth coach,Parker said,”I won’t expect anything else.

“I’ve not heard those comments, but I won’t expect anything else from Dominic Solanke,” Bournemouthecho.co.uk quoted Parker.

“He gives me that impression constantly,he gives me the impression that he loves the game, focused.

“I think I’ve said that many times.

"He gives me constantly a feeling and an impression that he's a boy that wants to…



