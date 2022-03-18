Collins Sor Hails Slavia Prague Coach For Personal Impact

Collins Sor has thanked Slavia Prague boss Jindřich Trpišovský’s and his technical team for bringing out the best in him at the club, reports Completesports.com.

Sor linked up with Slavia Prague from Czech First League outfit Baník Ostrava in January and has become an instant hit at the club.

The Nigerian was on target in Slavia Prague’s 4-3 defeat to Austrian club LASK in a UEFA Europa Conference League clash on Thursday night.

The 21-year-old has now scored five goals and recorded one assist in four appearances in the competition for the Red and Whites.

“It wasn’t easy game. We had to fight, and I am happy we are through to the next stage,” he told Slavia Prague’s official website.

“We had a very good tactics and I must complement the coaches for giving me an opportunity and a role which is helping me a lot to score goals.”

By Adeboye Amosu

