Dessers Scores In Fourth Consecutive Games For Feyenoord

Cyriel Dessers continued his impressive streak in front of goal, after scoring in Feyenoord’s 3-1 home win against Partizan in the Europa Conference League second leg round of 16 fixture.

Dessers, on loan from Belgian side Genk, has now scored in four consecutive games and has taken his tally in the Europa Conference League to five in seven games.

Also, he now has 13 goals in 34 appearances in all competitions for the Dutch giants.

The 27-year-old broke the deadlock on the strike of halftime to put Feyenoord 1-0 ahead.

With Feyenoord leading 2-1, he was then replaced in the 62nd minute.

And in another Europa League Conference League tie, Peter Olayinka was on target for Slavia Prague who also qualified for the quarter-finals.

Olayinka got on the score sheet in the 24th minute in the game which Slavia Prague lost 4-3 away to LASK but advanced 7-5 on aggregate.

Meanwhile, the eight…