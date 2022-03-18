Eguavoen: Eagles Job Tough To Handle

Super Eagles interim coach, Austine Eguavoen has disclosed that managing the senior national team is the most toughest job he has ever handle.

Eguavoen made this known in an interview with Elegbete TV, where he said that Nigerians are very demanding and don’t settle for less.

Recall that Eguavoen took Nigeria to the round of 16 of the 2021 Africa Cup of Nation, where they lost 1-0 to Tunisia.

“It’s very very tough. Very tough because we are humans and are very demanding.

“And we are a football nation which is normal. We don’t want to settle for less. We always want to go for the best and by so doing, we want to win every trophy available.

“To be saddled with that responsibility I think is a very tough one. There’ll be critics everywhere, left, right and centre definitely but the ability to be able to hold on and shed most things away and remain focused determines a lot.

“We will remain focused but our only appeal to people is to not discourage us but always…