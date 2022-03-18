Europa League QF Draw: Rangers Face Braga, Barcelona Take On Eintracht Frankfurt

Scottish Premiership champions Rangers will take on Portuguese side Braga in the Europa League quarter-final.

Nigerian trio Leon Balogun, Joe Aribo and Calvin Bassey were in action as the Gers booked a spot in the last eight on Thursday night despite a 2-1 defeat at Red Star Belgrade.

Giovanni van Bronckhorst’s side eased through 4-2 on aggregate.

Braga knocked French side Monaco out on their way to the quarters.

Rangers have played Braga before, eliminating them from the Europa League last-32 stage in 2020 with an aggregate score of 4-2 over two legs.

Barcelona will take on German club Eintracht Frankfurt in another fixture, while West Ham United have been drawn against Ligue 1 side Olympic Lyon.

RB Leipzig and Atalanta will also clash for a place a the semi-final.

The Europa League quarter final first-leg ties will be played on April 7, with the second legs scheduled for April 14.

Europa League quarter-final draw

RB Leipzig vs Atalanta

Eintracht Frankfurt vs Barcelona

West…