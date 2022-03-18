Leicester Boss Rodgers Provide Update on Ndidi Injury

Leicester City manager Brendan Rodgers has provided injury news update on Nigeria midfielder Wilfred Ndidi reports Completesports.com.

Ndidi limped off on the hour mark in Leicester City’s 2-1 defeat to Ligue 1 side Stade Rennes on Thursday night.

“Ndidi has a blocked tackle, so it is his medial ligament and his knee, so we will see how that is,” Rodgers told BT Sports after the game.

The 25-year-old is now a major doubt for Nigeria’s 2022 FIFA World Cup playoffs against Ghana next week.

His absence will be a big blow to Nigeria’s chances of securing a spot in Qatar 2022.

Everton’s Alex Iwobi is already ruled out of the game due to suspension, while another midfielder Oghenekaro Etebo recently returned to action for Watford after spending around five months on the sidelines as result of injury.

Nigeria will face perennial rivals Ghana at the Baba Yara Stadium, Kumasi on March 25, and host same opponent at the Moshood Abiola Stadium, Abuja four days later.

Complete Sports