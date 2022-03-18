Messi Unhappy At PSG –Alves

Barcelona defender, Dani Alves, has claimed that Paris Saint-Germain’s Lionel Messi is currently unhappy with the club.

Alves believes Messi has not been enjoying himself at PSG since joining the French Ligue 1 giants last summer.

Speaking to Diarios de Bicicleta via ESPN, Alves said: “For me, no, he is not enjoying himself (at Paris Saint-Germain).

“Because Leo makes this game special, and he does it when he is having a good time because when he is having a good time, the others enjoy it.

“For me, it is out of place, right now Leo is out of place there. Because Leo for me lived in the best place in the world to practice what he loves.

“Leo always told me, where are you going to be better than here? And I checked, there is no better place than here.

“Even when it came out that he was leaving, I sent him the same message that he told me.

“For whatever reason, he is not here and I hope he can come back. I don’t know, but if he comes, let him come here with me,…