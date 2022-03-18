Ndidi Could Be Out For Few Weeks, Raises Concern Over Lookman

Leicester City midfielder Wilfred Ndidi could be sidelined for few weeks with a knee injury, manager Brendan Rodgers said.

The 25-year-old sustained the injury in Thursday’s 2-1 UEFA Europa Conference League defeat to French club Rennes.

“Wilfred Ndidi, we just have to assess him. He may have picked up an injury which may keep him out for a few weeks, which is a shame,” Rodgers told lcfc.com.

The former Genk star is now doubtful for Nigeria’s 2022 FIFA World Cup playoffs against Ghana next week.

His absence will be a big blow to Nigeria’s chances of securing a spot in Qatar 2022.

Rodgers also provide update on Ademola Lookman’s fitness ahead of Sunday’s Premier League clash with Brentford.

“Ricardo Pereira and Ademola Lookman were guys who put themselves out there last night even though they weren’t 100 per cent, they weren’t feeling well,” the Northern Irishman stated.

