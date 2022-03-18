Nwakaeme’s Trabzonspor Suffer First Defeat In Three Months

Anthony Nwakaeme and his Trabzonspor teammates suffered a first defeat in three months, after they were edged 3-2 by Rizespor in the Turkish Super Lig on Friday.

Nwakaeme featured from the start before making way with 12 minutes left to play.

He has scored 11 goals in 24 league appearances for Trabzonspor in the current campaign.

Prior to Friday’s game, Trabzonspor last tasted defeat on 11th December, 2021, in a 2-1 loss at Antalyaspor.

Despite the defeat Trabzonspor, on 70 points, are 15 points ahead of second-placed Konyaspor.

