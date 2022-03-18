Perez Blasts PSG Fans For Booing Messi

Udinese defender, Nehuen Perez has said that it is a shame that Paris Saint-Germain fans boo Lionel Messi.

Messi and his teammate, Neymar, were jeered by their own fans during their home game against FC Bordeaux a few days ago.

The supporters expressed their frustration following PSG’s exit from the UEFA Champions League at the hands of Real Madrid during the 3-0 win against Bordeaux in Ligue 1 last weekend.

Reacting to the development, Perez, who was not happy with PSG fans, said Messi is an Idol.

“I saw what happened after on social media,” Perez told ESPN Argentina (via PSG Talk).

“I’m not sure what to say. It’s a shame what they did; there’s nothing else to say. Messi is our idol that we do this to him, it’s a shame.”

