Zaidu In Action As Porto Crash Out Europa League

Super Eagles defender, Zaidu Sanusi played all 90 minutes as FC Porto crashed out of the Europa League on Thursday.

The Nigerian international, who was making his third appearance in the colours of Porto had a decent performance.

He was solid from start to finish and was not responsible for the goal conceded.

Moussa Dembele opened the scoring for Lyon in the 11th minute before Pepe leveled parity for Porto in the 27th minute.

However, Porto crashed out 2-1 on aggregate after the first leg ended 1-0 in favour of Lyon.

