2022 Women’s WCQ: Flamingoes Trounce DR Congo To Reach Third Round

Nigeria’s Flamingoes have advanced into the third round of the 2022 U-17 women’s World Cup qualifiers, after thrashing DR Congo 5-0 in Saturday’s second leg tie in Benin City.

The Bankole Olowookere-led side qualified for the next round 8-0 on aggregate after winning the reverse fixture 3-0.

Flamingoes opened scoring in the 5th minute through Opeyemi Ajakaye and made it 2-0 in the 14th minute.

In the 23rd minute the Flamingoes went 3-0 up this time through Oluwatunmininu Adeshina.

The Nigerian girls continued to probe for more goals and were rewarded in the 62nd minute this time off the boots of Atume Doosuur.

And with two minutes left Taiwo Afolabi completed the rout by adding the fifth goal.

Three teams will represent Africa at this year’s U-17 women’s World Cup in India which will run from 11th to 30th October.

Betway.Com: Bet Anywhere, Anytime, 100% First Time Deposit.

Copyright © 2021 Completesports.com All rights reserved. The information contained in…