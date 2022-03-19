Benzema Ruled out Of El Classico With Injury

Karim Benzema has been ruled out of Sunday’s El Clasico clash with Barcelona as a result of calf injury.

Benzema didn’t train with his teammates on Saturday after picking up an injury in Madrid’s 3-1 win at Real Mallorca on Monday.

The Frenchman’s absence is a big blow for Carlos Ancelotti’s side, who are closing in on the title.

The 34-year-old is LaLiga’s top scorer with 22 goals, as well as providing 11 assists.

The last time the two sides met, in January’s Spanish Supercopa semifinals, Madrid won 3-2 after extra time.

