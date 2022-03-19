Bundesliga: Awoniyi Subbed Off As Bayern Munich Thrash Union Berlin

Super Eagles forward, Taiwo Awoniyi was in action as Bayern Munich thrashed Union Berlin 4-0 in Saturday’s Bundesliga game.

The Nigerian international, who was making his 23rd appearance in the league, has scored 11 goals and made one assist.

Awoniyi was substituted in the 62nd minute for Voglsammer.

The Bavarians opened the floodgate of goals in the 16th minute through Kingsley Coman before

Tanguy Nianzou made it 2-0 in the 25th minute.

Robert Lewandowski added a brace to take the game beyond the reach of Union Berlin as Bayern picked up the maximum points.

The victory means Bayern maintain their grip at the top of the league table on 63 points while Berlin sit 8 on 38 points.

Betway.Com: Bet Anywhere, Anytime, 100% First Time Deposit.

Copyright © 2021 Completesports.com All rights reserved. The information contained in Completesports.com may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed without the prior written authority of Completesports.com.