Collins Sor Up For Europa Conference League GOTW Award

Nigeria midfielder Collins Sor is in the running for the UEFA Europa Conference League Goal of the Week award, reports Completesports.com.

Sor was nominated for his superb strike in Slavia Prague’s 4-3 defeat to Austrian club LASK at the NV Arena on Thursday night.

His compatriot Peter Olayinka opened scoring for Slavia Prague in the encounter, while the former Flying Eagles star scored his club’s third goal.

Sor also scored twice in the 4-1 win against same opponent last week.

The 21-year-old has now scored five goals and recorded one assist in four appearances in the competition for Jindřich Trpišovský’s men.

Cengiz Under, Douglas Augusto and Maximilian Wittek are the other contenders for the individual prize.

By Adeboye Amosu

