Ex-Italy Forward Pellissier Tips Osimhen For Greatness

Former Italy forward Sergio Pélissier has described Victor Osimhen an excellent striker and hopes the Nigerian will get better with time, reports Completesports.com.

Osimhen has enjoyed rave reviews since linking up with the Partenopei from Ligue 1 club Lille last season.

The striker registered 10 goals in 24 league appearances in his debut campaign for the Partenopei.

The Nigeria international has already registered nine goals in 19 outings this term.

“Osimhen? I have always liked him very much, he knows how to score, he is an excellent player who can improve,” Pellissier told tuttonapoli.net.

“He has great qualities and playing in Italy is difficult, tactical football, defensive but he is valid, then he knows how to score. And if Luciano teaches him where and how to improve, that’s it.”

