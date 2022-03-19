Ighalo Bags Hat-trick To Secure Home Win For Al Hilal, Boost Title Hopes

Odion Ighalo netted a hat-trick to help Al Hilal defeat Al Ahli 4-2 in the Saudi Arabia Pro League on Friday.

The win give Al Hilal a fighting chance in the title race as they are second on 49 points, 11 points behind Al Ittihad but with two games in hand.

Ighalo bagged a first half hat-trick to take his tally to seven in six league appearances since joining Al Hilal from Al Shabab.

Also, he has now scored five goals in his last four games for the Saudi Arabia topflight club.

He opened scoring in the 11th minute before getting his second to make it 2-0 to Al Hilal.

And with three minutes into first half added time, Ighalo completed his hat-trick with Al Hilal going into the break 3-0 ahead.

The Super Eagles coaching crew will be delighted with the form Ighalo is, as they get set to face Black Stars of Ghana in the 2022 World Cup qualifying playoffs.

Photo credit: Al Hilal

