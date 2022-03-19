Kyereh Black Stars Midfielder Bags 10th League Goal In Germany

In-form Black Stars of Ghana midfielder Daniel-Kofi Kyereh was on target for promotion chasers St. Pauli, after scoring the only goal in their 1-0 win against Heidenhein in the German Bundesliga 2 on Friday night.

Kyereh scored in the 67th minute as St. Pauli move to the top position in the German second-tier.

The midfielder has now scored five goals in his last five games for St. Pauli and has taken his tally to 10 in 24 league appearances this season.

According to ghanasoccernet.com, Kyereh is in the Black Stars squad, which has not been made public by the Ghana Football Association.

He has been Ghana’s best player heading into the playoffs, after scoring six goals in seven games since he returned to the club after featuring at this year’s AFCON.

He made his debut for the Black Stars in a 1–0 2022 FIFA World Cup qualification win over Ethiopia on 3rd September 2021.

